Pregnant horse rescued after it became stuck in a swamp

ITV

Horse was rescued by firefighters after it got stuck in a swamp in east London.

Apple escaped through a fence and fell into a muddy swamp.
Apple escaped through a fence and fell into a muddy swamp.

A pregnant horse had to be rescued by firefighters after it got stuck in a swamp in east London.

Officers from the London Fire Brigade said specialist rescue crews were called to Jenkins Lane, close to Aldfreds Way (A13), after a horse, named Apple, escaped through a fence and fell into a muddy swamp.

It was a difficult job for crews. Apple was stuck in the water and mud with, at times, just her head above it. Due to the location she was in, it was difficult for crews to reach her so we had to use strops, mud paths and our physical strength to pull her out as you couldn’t have got any machinery down to where Apple was.
Watch manager Emma Carr, from Bethnal Green fire station

Apple's owner had tried to remove the horse from the ditch for more than three hours before calling the Brigade for assistance.

Apple, who is approximately five months pregnant, was sedated by vets to prevent her from becoming even more distressed while crews worked to free her.

Emma added: "If you notice an animal in distress, the first thing to do should be to call the RSPCA if you see an animal in difficulty. If assistance from firefighters is required, the RSPCA will call us.

"However in this instance, Apple's owner was right to call the Brigade for our assistance to help release her from the swamp."

The Brigade was called at midnight and the incident was over for firefighters at 3am.

Crews from Bethnal Green, East Ham and Lewisham fire stations attended the scene.

