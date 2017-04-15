  • STV
Everton bans The Sun after column criticises footballer

ITV

Club announced ban after it published a column by Kelvin MacKenzie attacking Ross Barkley.

MacKenzie has been suspended by News UK as a result of his comments.

Everton has announced that it has banned The Sun after the newspaper published a column by Kelvin MacKenzie which compared midfielder Ross Barkley, whose grandfather was born in Nigeria, to a gorilla.

MacKenzie has been suspended by The Sun as a result of the column, which was removed from their website on Friday afternoon, while Merseyside Police have confirmed that they are investigating whether the 70-year-old's comments constitute a "racial hate crime".

An Everton statement read: "Yesterday Everton football Club informed The Sun newspaper it was banned from Goodison Park, the USM Finch Farm training ground and all areas of the club's operation.

"Whilst we will not dignify any journalist with a response to appalling and indefensible allegations, the newspaper has to know that any attack on this city, either against a much respected community or individual, is not acceptable."

MacKenzie's column, published one day before the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, also labelled Barkley "thick" and claimed that men with similar "pay packets" in Liverpool are drug dealers.

Earlier this week lawyers acting for Barkley confirmed that the 23-year-old had been the victim of an "unprovoked attack" after CCTV footage emerged of him being punched by a stranger in a nightclub on Sunday evening.

Announcing the suspension of MacKenzie on Friday, News UK said: "The views expressed by Kelvin MacKenzie about the people of Liverpool were wrong, unfunny and are not the view of the paper.

"The Sun apologises for the offence caused. The paper was unaware of Ross Barkley's heritage and there was never any slur intended. Mr MacKenzie is currently on holiday and the matter will be fully investigated on his return."

In response to the outcry, MacKenzie told the Press Association: "I had no idea of Ross Barkley's family background and nor did anybody else. For the mayor of Liverpool and a handful of others to describe the article as racist is beyond parody."

The Sun was banned by Everton's city rivals Liverpool in February after discussions between the club's executives and the families who lost relatives in the Hillsborough disaster, meaning the newspaper's journalists cannot attend matches and press conferences at Anfield and Melwood.

Many people in Liverpool have never forgiven The Sun for its notorious coverage of the 1989 tragedy, coordinated by MacKenzie who was editor at the time, which included damaging accusations of supporter misbehaviour under the headline 'The Truth' that have subsequently been proved false.

New inquests into the deaths of 96 people at Hillsborough in April 2016 concluded that they had been unlawfully killed due to manslaughter by gross negligence of the South Yorkshire police officer in command of the match, Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield.

