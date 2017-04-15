Herd of cows halt trains by invading station platform

Bemused traveller posted a picture showing cows on the platform in Kent.

Trains were heavily disrupted by the bovine invasion. PA

A herd of cows have caused mass disruptions to trains in Kent after staging a mass invasion onto a station platform.

Passenger Francesca Ryan posted an image of her unusual fellow travellers at Hever station in Kent.

Up to 60 of the animals are thought to have made a break for pastures new and ended up crowding onto the platform.

Southern trains said the breakout was causing serious delays in the area, with lines blocked between Oxted and Uckfield.

The operator said at 4pm that the disruption had ended - and the cows presumably rounded up and returned to their normal pastoral existence.