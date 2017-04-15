Around 20 stag party guests taken off plane for 'disruption'

Police were called to help remove men from two groups on the Jet2 flight from Manchester to Prague.

Another passenger said the men were 'damaging property, swearing and being disruptive'. PA

More than 20 people from two separate stag parties were removed from a flight to Prague for "disruptive" behaviour before the plane had even taken off.

The Jet2 plane was forced to return to parking bay at Manchester Airport due to concerns over the actions of some passengers.

Police were called to help remove the men, one of whom was arrested.

Lauren Sian, who was also a passenger on the plane, said the men were "damaging property, swearing and being disruptive".

She posted an image of police cars waiting outside the jet.

Another passenger, Dave Illingworth, tweeted: "Stuck on the tarmac at Manchester airport as some idiot stags and their luggage are removed. Don't envy the Jet2 staff at times like this."

A Jet2 spokesman said: "Flight LS887 from Manchester to Prague had to return to the parking stand today after our crew called for police assistance.

"Police attended the aircraft to support the removal of some customers one of whom has subsequently been arrested and two others have been issued with public order offences."

The spokesman said that they would support the police investigation and were willing to prosecute.

He added: "We apologise to all other customers for the inconvenience that this has caused at the start of their Bank Holiday weekend, however as a family friendly airline we will not let the behaviour of a disruptive few spoil the flight for everyone else."