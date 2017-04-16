Britain's 'smallest cafe' opens to customers in phone box

Businessman Luke Thorpe says he may own one of the world's smallest speciality coffee shops.

Luke Thorpe said he may own one of the tiniest tea shops in the world. SWNS

A cafe laying claim to be among the tiniest in the world has opened in a disused phone box.

Luke Thorpe, 31, was thinking small to live out his dreams of opening a tea shop in Nottingham.

His former phone box has a full range of tea of coffee though there's no space inside for customers.

It stands at just just 3ft 4ins wide and is 9ft high but Mr Thorpe said it has been a big hit.

It's easily the smallest in Nottingham and potentially the world's smallest speciality coffee and tea shop. > Everyone has been really intrigued and curious. The feedback is really positive. Luke Thorpe

Mr Thorpe said he has always loved coffee and long wanted to open his own cafe.

"I'll grin and bear it in the cold and wind," he added.

"I would rather be here doing something I enjoy than in an office, nice and warm, clock-watching."

The telephone box, which had to be kitted out with a water supply and electricity, is leased from the Brighton-based The Red Kiosk Company.

There are no tables but there are a couple of stools for customers to take a break - or if there's a sudden downpour they can stand in the neighbouring phone box.