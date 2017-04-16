Tate gallery 'sued' after flats 'turned into goldfish bowls'

Neighbours say their luxury flats are peered into from the Tate Modern visitors.

Tate Modern 'sued for turning flats to goldfish bowls' Google Street View

Neighbours are set to 'sue' Tate gallery for turning their luxury flats into 'goldfish bowls' according to a report in national newspaper.

Owners of the luxury apartments on London's South Bank have complained that thousands of strangers peer through their windows.

The new viewing platform has been described as 'a voyeur's dream'.

Residents say videos and photos of their glass-fronted homes are often uploaded to social media.

They say the Tate Modern has turned them into 'a public exhibit for the benefit of those using the viewing platform', according to a writ filed in the High Court.

The design of the building has always included a high-level terrace for the benefit of the public but we cannot comment further given the conditions of the legal process. Tate Modern statement

Five claimants argue that being subjected to 'visual scrutiny' and that this is a breach of their human rights and want the Tate to put up a screen and pay their legal costs, according to the newspaper report.