William and Kate join the Queen at Easter church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined other family members at Windsor Castle.

The Cambridges did not bring their children to the church service. PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the Queen for an Easter service at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate - who was wearing a cream coat and hat - walked together down the hill to St George's Chapel for the service.

They were not accompanied by Prince George or Princess Charlotte.

The Queen wore a turquoise coat and hat for the service and arrived at the chapel in a car with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also among the royal family members present. PA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex - and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, also attended the service.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence were also seen arriving at the chapel.

Dozens of people waited outside for the royal arrival, and clapped as the monarch entered the church through the Galilee Porch.

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, wearing a bright blue coat, led the royal party into the church.