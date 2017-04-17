Westminster attack victim returns home to the US

Melissa Cochran was injured in the attack while her husband Kurt was killed.

Melissa, pictured with her husband Kurt GoFundMe

The injured wife of a man killed in the Westminster terror attack has flown home to the United States.

Melissa Cochran was visiting London with her husband Kurt to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the attack on Westminster Bridge.

Her brother Clint Payne has said doctors cleared her to fly back to Utah last week, and revealed she is healing faster than expected.

Mrs Cochran, 46, suffered a broken leg and rib and a cut to her head during the attack, while her husband died after being thrown from the bridge.

Three others also died during the attack.

Melissa arrives at Westminster Abbey for the service for families of those affected in the attack PA

Mrs Cochran later joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at a service for the families and survivors of the attack, held at Westminster Abbey.

In an interview with the BBC she said her husband was "the love of my life" and said she does not feel "any ill will" towards Khalid Masood, who carried out the attack.

"I don't know what he was feeling or thinking or anything that had been going on in his life so I can't relate," she said.

"I just know that unfortunately he didn't have the qualities and the beautiful heart that my husband had so I actually kind of feel a little sorry for him and no hate."