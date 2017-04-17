  • STV
  • MySTV

Twelve burned after 'noxious substance' thrown into club

ITV

Around 600 revellers were evacuated from the venue in Dalston in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at a nightclub in Dalston.
The incident happened at a nightclub in Dalston. Phie McKenzie

At least 12 people have suffered burns from a suspected "noxious substance" which was thrown into a London nightclub.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said an "unknown corrosive substance" was flung into Mangle club in Dalston shortly before 1am.

Around 600 revellers were evacuated from the venue in Dalston in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services - including a hazardous area response team - were dispatched to the site where several party-goers required treatment.

Witnesses reported that at least one person was carried off in a stretcher in scenes described as "like a war".

Two men in their twenties are described as being in serious conditions, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The attack took place at Mangle nightclub.
The attack took place at Mangle nightclub. PA

An LFB spokesperson said: "The only information that we have is that it was an unknown corrosive substance thrown within the nightclub.

"It was identified by a PH paper test as a strong acidic substance."

Twelve people had symptoms thought to have been caused to a corrosive substance, she added.

London Ambulance Service said it transported 10 patients to hospital, and that two others later presented themselves at an east London hospital.

Nima Navazande, 30, who works at a nearby bar said that one girl was reported to have been burnt on her arm and face.

Another witness inside Mangle club, who asked not to be named, said she saw a group of girls splashing water on their faces in the aftermath of the chemical incident.

The witness added: "It was like a war - the police were everywhere."

Witnesses said at least one person was taken off on a stretcher.
Witnesses said at least one person was taken off on a stretcher. LAS HART

Metropolitan Police said they received complaints of a noxious substance shortly before 1.10am.

A statement from Scotland Yard on Monday said: "Officers believe a dispute between two groups of people developed inside the venue, resulting in a noxious substance being sprayed by a male suspect.

"Other people inside the venue suffered the effects of the substance."

It continued: "The substance is yet to be identified, but it is believed to have been acidic."

At least 12 people suffered burns.
At least 12 people suffered burns. LAS HART

People in a nearby bar reported seeing emergency services arriving on the scene before setting up a cordon.

Witness Phie McKenzie said "at least one person" was taken off on a stretcher from the venue.

Others reported seeing the venue's corridors filled with clubbers wrapped in medical blankets while fire officers filed past.

Many of the people were sat on blankets which had been laid on the concrete floor and outside the road was packed with ambulances.

No arrests have yet been made, according to the Met.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.