Twelve burned after 'noxious substance' thrown into club

Around 600 revellers were evacuated from the venue in Dalston in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at a nightclub in Dalston.

At least 12 people have suffered burns from a suspected "noxious substance" which was thrown into a London nightclub.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said an "unknown corrosive substance" was flung into Mangle club in Dalston shortly before 1am.

Emergency services - including a hazardous area response team - were dispatched to the site where several party-goers required treatment.

Witnesses reported that at least one person was carried off in a stretcher in scenes described as "like a war".

Two men in their twenties are described as being in serious conditions, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The attack took place at Mangle nightclub.

An LFB spokesperson said: "The only information that we have is that it was an unknown corrosive substance thrown within the nightclub.

"It was identified by a PH paper test as a strong acidic substance."

Twelve people had symptoms thought to have been caused to a corrosive substance, she added.

London Ambulance Service said it transported 10 patients to hospital, and that two others later presented themselves at an east London hospital.

Nima Navazande, 30, who works at a nearby bar said that one girl was reported to have been burnt on her arm and face.

Another witness inside Mangle club, who asked not to be named, said she saw a group of girls splashing water on their faces in the aftermath of the chemical incident.

The witness added: "It was like a war - the police were everywhere."

Witnesses said at least one person was taken off on a stretcher.

Metropolitan Police said they received complaints of a noxious substance shortly before 1.10am.

A statement from Scotland Yard on Monday said: "Officers believe a dispute between two groups of people developed inside the venue, resulting in a noxious substance being sprayed by a male suspect.

"Other people inside the venue suffered the effects of the substance."

It continued: "The substance is yet to be identified, but it is believed to have been acidic."

At least 12 people suffered burns.

People in a nearby bar reported seeing emergency services arriving on the scene before setting up a cordon.

Witness Phie McKenzie said "at least one person" was taken off on a stretcher from the venue.

Others reported seeing the venue's corridors filled with clubbers wrapped in medical blankets while fire officers filed past.

Many of the people were sat on blankets which had been laid on the concrete floor and outside the road was packed with ambulances.

No arrests have yet been made, according to the Met.