Orangutans enjoy their own Easter treat with egg hunt

Orangutans at Dudley Zoological Gardens got a special Easter treat in the form of their very own egg hunt.

Primate keeper Sian-Leigh Simner laid a trail of colourful eggs stuffed with tasty treats for the great apes Jazz and Sprout.

Ms Simner made the eggs from papier mâché and filled them with a selection of the orangutans' favourite fruit and money pellets.

The brightly coloured treats were then hidden around the apes' enclusure for them to find.

They discovered the first egg as soon as they came outside and then there was no stopping them as they hunted round to find them all. Sian-Leigh Simner

The treats seemed to go down well with Jazz and Sprout. Dudley Zoological Gardens

Enrichment within a zoo environment is hugely beneficial for animal welfare by stimulating and encouraging natural behaviours.

Staff say they use a variety of items with their animals, including hessian sacks, cardboard boxes, boomer balls, perfumes, spices and leaves.