Three-month-old quizzed as 'terror threat' by US officials

Baby Harvey was summoned for interview after his grandfather ticked the wrong box on a form.

The three-month-old was summoned to the US embassy in London for an interview. PA

A three-month-old baby was quizzed as a potential terror threat by US officials after his family accidentally ticked a box identifying him as a self-confessed terrorist on an official form.

Baby Harvey Kenyon-Cairns was refused the right to travel to the US and ordered to attend an official interview at the embassy in London after his grandfather Paul Kenyon's error.

Mr Kenyon, 62, had been filling in an Esta visa waiver form for the youngster when he accidentally ticked yes instead of no to a question asking if Harvey had ever engaged in terror activities.

The grandfather, of Cheshire, criticised officials for failing to recognise a "simple error" that could easily have been cleared up in an interview with the Guardian.

Baby Harvey was good as gold for the interview and never cried once. I thought about taking him along in an orange jumpsuit, but thought better of it. He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage. He has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, though I didn’t tell them that at the US embassy. Paul Kenyon

The slip-up cost the family thousands of pounds as Harvey's visa did not arrive in time for their original flights and they had to re-book.

Mr Kenyon added of his error: "If you were a terrorist, I suspect you'd not be ticking yes on the Esta form anyway."

A spokesman for the US Embassy in London was not available for comment.