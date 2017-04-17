  • STV
  • MySTV

Boy, 12, among teenagers held for beating man with metal bar

ITV

Boy and four teenagers arrested after a man suffered a serious head injury.

The man was found unconscious in Chinley Avenue in the Moston area of Manchester.
The man was found unconscious in Chinley Avenue in the Moston area of Manchester. Google Street View

A 12-year-old boy and four teenagers have been arrested after a man suffered a serious head injury after being bludgeoned with metal bars.

The victim, 29, was found unconscious in a Manchester street, bleeding from the head at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Police said he is fighting for his life, and if the man's injuries do not prove fatal, they could be life-changing.

Greater Manchester Police said the man appeared to have been attacked with sticks and metal bars in Chinley Avenue, in the Moston area of the city.

Five boys, one aged 12, two aged 14, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of assault alongside a 32-year-old man, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Cunliffe said: "This is a serious attack which has left a man with potentially fatal or life-changing injuries.

"We know that an incident occurred on nearby Bluestone Road and this has continued on to Chinley Avenue, where the attack itself took place.

"We now have people in custody in relation to this assault, but that should not prevent witnesses coming forward and telling us what they saw.

"I have placed extra patrols in the area and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation, hopefully with the help of the community.

"Any information could be vital to the investigation and if you believe you saw any of the build-up to the attack, either on Bluestone Road or Chinley Avenue, or the attack itself, then please contact police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 150417/2054, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.