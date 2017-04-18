William: Lose stiffer upper lip and talk about feelings

Duke of Cambridge wants his children to grow up willing to talk about their emotions.

The famously British "stiff upper lip" should not be allowed to threaten people's mental health, the Duke of Cambridge has said.

Prince William's comments follow his brother Harry's well-received revelation that he sought counselling to come to terms with the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

William's comments were made in an interview he gave, alongside his brother, to charity publication CALMzine, produced by the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

In the interview the duke says he wants his children to grow up willing to express their feelings and talk about their emotions.

The subject has a special interest for the princes who, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, set up the charity Heads Together to challenge the stigma of talking about mental health issues.

In the interview William said: "Catherine and I are clear we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings.

"Over the past year we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a clear and emotionally articulate way, something most adults would struggle with.

"Seeing this has really given me hope things are changing and there is a generation coming up who find it normal to talk openly about emotions."

Commenting on a recent interview with the rapper Stormzy, in which the musician spoke openly about his battle with depression, William said he hoped young men would see it as a "sign of strength to talk about and look after your mind as well as your body".

He added: "There may be a time and a place for the 'stiff upper lip', but not at the expense of your health."

The comment's follow his brother Harry's admission in an earlier interview with the Daily Telegraph the he spent nearly 20 years "not thinking" about the death of his mother Diana, but sought help after two years of "total chaos".

The admission has been welcomed by, among others, Prime Minister Theresa May who said his decision to speak out would help "smash the stigma around mental health".

Harry and his brother will be present an award in memory of their mother on Tuesday.

The inaugural Legacy Award is being presented on behalf of the Diana Award - a charity established to promote the Princess' belief in the positive power of young people - at a ceremony in St James's Palace, London.

Later Prince William will attend a screening of the documentary Mind Over Marathon, which follows a group of runners affected by mental health as they prepare for the London Marathon.