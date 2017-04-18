Woman admits dangerous dog charge over death of boy

Jade Dunne's American bulldog fatally bit Dexter Neal, three, in Essex.

Dexter Neal died in hospital after being bitten by an American Bulldog. Essex Police

A woman has admitted being in charge of a dangerous dog which fatally mauled a three-year-old boy.

Dexter Neal died in hospital after being bitten by an American Bulldog owned by Jade Dunne at her home in Halstead, Essex, in August 2016.

Dunne, aged 29, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death in a hearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Neighbours had described hearing "terrible screams" as a man tried to save Dexter after he was attacked inside the house.

Dunne was freed on bail by magistrates to appear for sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 16.

The dog, named Ruby, was seized by officers and destroyed.