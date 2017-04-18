Man wanted in connection with nightclub 'acid attack'

People warned not to approach man in suspected acid attack at London nightclub.

Police want to speak to 25-year-old Arthur Collins, from Hertfordshire. Metropolitan Police

People have been warned not to approach a man police want to speak to in connection with a suspected acid attack at a London nightclub.

Detectives want to question 25-year-old Arthur Collins and have released images of him.

Anyone who sees Collins should call 999 immediately, the Metropolitan Police said.

Twenty people suffered varying degrees of burns following the incident at the Mangle club in Dalston, east London, at around 1am on Monday.

Police believe a dispute broke out between two groups of people inside the club, resulting in a "noxious substance being sprayed".

Ex-Premier League star Jamie O'Hara's cousin was among the victims. Phie McKenzie/Twitter

The substance is yet to be identified, but it is believed to have been acidic.

So far there have been no arrests in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday evening, a Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Arthur Collins, 25, of Hertfordshire is wanted for questioning by police.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact with investigators.

"He should not be approached by members of the public. If seen the public are advised to call 999 immediately."

Two other men are wanted for questioning in connection with the incident and CCTV images of them are currently being reviewed by investigators.