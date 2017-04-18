Woman and baby missing since Saturday in Pembrokeshire

Police concerned Rebecca and small baby missing for more than 72 hours in Wales.

Rebecca, 32, was last seen in Pembrokeshire Police

Police are concerned about a woman and a baby who have been missing for more than 72 hours in Wales.

Rebecca, 32, was last seen just after 8:30am on Saturday morning in Pembrokeshire.

She was last seen carrying a small baby in a back-harness and pushing a shopping trolley with some belongings.

Police said she was last seen wearing light jeans, a dark jacket and leather knee high boots. She might also be wearing a black wool hat.

She is approximately 5'6" in height with straight dark brown hair, which is normally worn in a ponytail. She is pale skinned and of petite build.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "We have a number of leads across Pembrokeshire at this time, but really need the public's help in providing us with more specific information.

"We are very concerned about her and need any information you think is relevant."