Cara Delevingne mascara ad banned for 'exaggeration'

An Advertising Standards Agency ruling said production techniques exaggerated the effect

Model Cara Delevingne features in the Rimmel advert PA

An advert for Rimmel mascara that featured model Cara Delevingne has been banned for using production techniques that exaggerate the product's effects.

In the advert Delevingne is seen applying the mascara followed by close-ups of the finished effect with a voiceover that says: "New max-density brush for clump free lashes. Extreme volume ... Extreme wear."

The ad was referred to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) by a viewer who complained it misled consumers.

Rimmel's owner, Coty UK, said it had used lash inserts to fill in gaps and create a uniform "lash line" in accordance with industry practice.

Ad clearance agency Clearcast said Coty had not used lash inserts to mislead or exaggerate the effects of the mascara, and said the company had not lengthened or thickened any lashes in post-production.

But ASA said consumers were likely to understand from the ad that using the mascara would lead to the appearance of thicker and fuller eyelashes.

A young woman applies mascara PA

ASA said: "We noted Coty's assertion that the post-production techniques used were not intended to lengthen the model's eyelashes. However, we considered that they did appear to be longer in the after photo.

"Because the ad conveyed a volumising, lengthening and thickening effect of the product we considered the use of lash inserts and the post-production technique were likely to exaggerate the effect beyond what could be achieved by the product among consumers.

"We therefore concluded the ad was misleading."

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form, and told Coty UK "not to exaggerate the effect the product was capable of achieving".

Coty said: "Coty has worked closely with the ASA since the complaint was raised in December.

"While we regret the decision of the ASA, we will of course comply with the ruling and not air the TV commercial again in this state."