Adidas sorry for 'you survived Boston Marathon' email

Adidas say they are "incredibly sorry" for the "insensitive email subject line"

The logo of German sports equipment company Adidas. AP

Adidas has apologised for sending out a marketing email praising customers who "survived" Monday's Boston Marathon.

The email, sent out by Adidas Running on Tuesday, praised those who ran the 26.2 mile race with the subject line: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"

Three people were killed and more than 260 others were injured when two bombs exploded near the finish line during the marathon in 2013.

The poorly worded email drew immediate criticism on social media, with people quick to remind the company about the victims and survivors of the bombing.

At least two survivors of the attack participated in Monday's race.

In a statement, Adidas said they were "incredibly sorry" for the "insensitive email subject line" and "deeply apologise for our mistake".

They added: "The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we're reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event."