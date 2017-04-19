Prince Harry: 'I hope mother would be proud of me'

The royal spoke out on his mental health battle after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry said Princess Diana would have been 'proud'. ITV News

Prince Harry has said he hopes his mother Princess Diana would be proud of him for speaking out on mental health and for the work his charity has done.

He told ITV News it may not be "the norm" for royals to openly discuss the issue.

"But if our experiences and sharing those experiences can reduce the stigma (of mental health) for the UK then that's where the service bit comes in. It is incredibly important for us."

The prince's comments come just days after he revealed he almost had a mental breakdown in his twenties as he struggled to cope with his mother's death.

This year marks 20 years since Harry and William lost their mother.

William and Harry as children with mother Princess Diana. PA

Asked whether his mother would be proud of the Heads Together campaign, which him and Prince William front, Harry said: "I hope so.

"I think she would be proud of the campaign, proud of everybody involved, proud of us.

"But specifically proud of the UK for having this conversation."

Harry said the appetite had "always been there" for discussions on mental health, but that he was surprised by the amount of positive feedback.

"From her [Diana's] perspective, she would be overwhelmed and hugely encouraged by the fact that the UK has sudden got to this point - and it's only taken a year," he said.

"And specifically this week has really energised the whole nation."

Prince William and Lady Gaga talk mental health. PA

Harry said his mental health struggle had been "chaotic".

"It was the right time to have that conversation and the right way to have it," he told ITV News.

The prince said the Heads Together campaign wanted to put Britain into a place "where the younger generation can talk about their mental health".

"I think we're at a tipping point," he said.

"I think the last year has really showed the whole of the UK and the rest of the world that mental health needs to be talked about."