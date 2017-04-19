  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince Harry: 'I hope mother would be proud of me'

ITV

The royal spoke out on his mental health battle after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry said Princess Diana would have been 'proud'.
Prince Harry said Princess Diana would have been 'proud'. ITV News

Prince Harry has said he hopes his mother Princess Diana would be proud of him for speaking out on mental health and for the work his charity has done.

He told ITV News it may not be "the norm" for royals to openly discuss the issue.

"But if our experiences and sharing those experiences can reduce the stigma (of mental health) for the UK then that's where the service bit comes in. It is incredibly important for us."

The prince's comments come just days after he revealed he almost had a mental breakdown in his twenties as he struggled to cope with his mother's death.

This year marks 20 years since Harry and William lost their mother.

William and Harry as children with mother Princess Diana.
William and Harry as children with mother Princess Diana. PA

Asked whether his mother would be proud of the Heads Together campaign, which him and Prince William front, Harry said: "I hope so.

"I think she would be proud of the campaign, proud of everybody involved, proud of us.

"But specifically proud of the UK for having this conversation."

Harry said the appetite had "always been there" for discussions on mental health, but that he was surprised by the amount of positive feedback.

"From her [Diana's] perspective, she would be overwhelmed and hugely encouraged by the fact that the UK has sudden got to this point - and it's only taken a year," he said.

"And specifically this week has really energised the whole nation."

Prince William and Lady Gaga talk mental health.
Prince William and Lady Gaga talk mental health. PA

[In an interview with the Daily Telegraph,](http://Listen: Prince Harry speaks about two years of ) Harrysaid his mental health struggle had been "chaotic".

"It was the right time to have that conversation and the right way to have it," he told ITV News.

The prince said the Heads Together campaign wanted to put Britain into a place "where the younger generation can talk about their mental health".

"I think we're at a tipping point," he said.

"I think the last year has really showed the whole of the UK and the rest of the world that mental health needs to be talked about."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.