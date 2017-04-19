Man suffers serious burns in explosion in north London

A police officer was also injured in the blast in the basement of a terraced house.

PA/Lindsey Masters

A man suffered serious burns and a police officer was injured in an explosion at a house in North London.

Officers were called to Stapleton Hall Road, near Finsbury Park, just before lunchtime.

It is understood that bailiffs were at the property at the time.

The basement of the terraced house, part of the ground floor and a shed in the rear garden all caught fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet clear.

Officers attended the location and, as they arrived at around midday, there was a localised explosion within the property. > At this early stage, police are aware of two people injured. One man has sustained serious burns and a police officer sustained an arm injury. We await further details. Scotland Yard

A third person was also assessed for injuries at the scene but did not require hospital treatment, the London Ambulance Service said.

Ten fire engines with 72 firefighters were called to the fire, and a hazardous area response team was also dispatched.

Taxi driver Zoheir Cheref, 42, who lives on the street, said he saw an elderly woman being carried out of a house near the scene.

"I heard an explosion," he said.

"I saw big smoke and police shouting for people to move backwards and out of the way because there was an explosion.

"It was solid smoke. The explosion was very noisy."

The address has been evacuated and neighbouring properties are not believed to be affected.