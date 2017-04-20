Woman blind in one eye after acid attack in London
Arthur Collins, boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, being hunted by police.
A 22-year-old woman who was caught up in a nightclub acid attack has been left blind in one eye.
A total of 20 people were hurt following the attack after acid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of Monday.
It came as police investigating the attack carried out three arrest warrants at addresses in Hertfordshire.
But they are continuing to search for Arthur Collins, the 25-year-old boyfriend of reality television personality Ferne McCann, who issued a public plea for him to turn himself in.
I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins to hand himself in so that we can talk to him about the incident in the nightclub. I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police. We now have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn-related injuries. The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch.Detective Inspector Lee McCullough, Met Police