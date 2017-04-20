Team GB Olympic athlete dies in motorbike crash, aged 34

Jamaica-born Germaine Mason believed to be the only person involved in the incident.

Jamaican-born British athlete Germaine Mason has died following a motorbike crash, police have confirmed.

The former Olympian, 34, was a close friend of Usain Bolt and is believed to be the only person involved in the collision in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday morning.

It is being reported Mason was driving in a convoy of vehicles, with Bolt and fellow athlete Michael Frater among the first to arrive at the scene.

Germaine Mason, pictured after winning the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. PA

Jamaican Prime Minster Andrew Holness tweeted: "Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity."

The athlete switched to represent Great Britain in 2006 and won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He currently holds the Jamaican national record for the high jump.