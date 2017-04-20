Couple face jail after baby found dead on bus in London
Jeffrey Wiltshire and Rosalin Baker caused or allowed the death of their daughter Imani.
A couple are facing jail over the death of their premature baby who was found dead on a bus.
Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, and Rosalin Baker, 25, were on trial at the Old Bailey for murdering 16-week-old Imani in September last year.
Baker blamed her abusive and controlling boyfriend and claimed he had tried to frame her by forcing her on to the bus with their dead child in a sling.
But Wiltshire, who claimed to have fathered 25 children, insisted:
I'm not a life taker, I'm a baby maker.Jeffrey Wiltshire
The jury deliberated for 14-and-a-half hours before clearing them of murder but finding them guilty of causing or allowing the death of their daughter, who was on the child protection register.
Imani's life must have been painful, distressing and bewildering, and the failure at the very least to protect her is a serious matter indeed that must result in a custodial sentence.Nicholas Hilliard, Judge
- In the week of her death, Imani was attacked three times and suffered 40 rib fractures, a broken wrist and terrible head injuries
- Her wounds were caused by twisting or pulling her arm, squeezing her chest and throwing her against a hard surface
- Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said Imani was in "very significant pain and distress", which would have been obvious to any parent, jurors were told
- Wiltshire and Baker, who lived on benefits, attempted to hide what happened at home by concocting a plan to make it appear she had suddenly been taken ill on the number 25 bus