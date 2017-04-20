Couple face jail after baby found dead on bus in London

Jeffrey Wiltshire and Rosalin Baker caused or allowed the death of their daughter Imani.

Rosalin Baker and Jeffrey Wiltshire

A couple are facing jail over the death of their premature baby who was found dead on a bus.

Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, and Rosalin Baker, 25, were on trial at the Old Bailey for murdering 16-week-old Imani in September last year.

Baker blamed her abusive and controlling boyfriend and claimed he had tried to frame her by forcing her on to the bus with their dead child in a sling.

But Wiltshire, who claimed to have fathered 25 children, insisted:

I'm not a life taker, I'm a baby maker. Jeffrey Wiltshire

The jury deliberated for 14-and-a-half hours before clearing them of murder but finding them guilty of causing or allowing the death of their daughter, who was on the child protection register.

Imani's life must have been painful, distressing and bewildering, and the failure at the very least to protect her is a serious matter indeed that must result in a custodial sentence. Nicholas Hilliard, Judge