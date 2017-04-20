Shoppers offered chance to pay by card with fingerprint

Mastercard develops new technology that could make PINs a distant memory.

The trial uses biometric data to allow card users to verify their identity. Mastercard

Struggling to remember a pin number could become a thing of the past under a trial offering shoppers the chance to pay with a swipe of a finger.

Mastercard has been developing new technology which allows customers to verify their identify by giving their fingerprint.

It is the latest in biometric security measures aiming to make use of unique physical features than cannot be easily copied or stolen.

It follows similar initiatives including a trial offering the chance to pay with a selfie.

Ajay Bhalla, the president of enterprise risk and security at Mastercard, said the new fingerprint technology offered both convenience and a reduced risk of fraud.

Whether unlocking a smartphone or shopping online, the fingerprint is helping to deliver additional convenience and security. > It’s not something that can be taken or replicated and will help our cardholders get on with their lives knowing their payments are protected. Ajay Bhalla

Whilst many customers will welcome the new security options, critics have argued that they are excessively invasive.

The new feature requires customers to give a copy of their fingerprint, which is then stored as a digital template on the card.

When paying for items they simply insert their card into a payment terminal while pressing their finger on a sensor to confirm that it matches the template.

Successful trials have recently taken place in South Africa, and others are due to start in Europe within months.

Mastercard said that it hopes to bring the technology to the UK after the tests are completed.