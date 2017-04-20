Shocking moment car smashes into four parked vehicles

Red Peugeot 308 caught on CCTV on Cleethorpes street spinning around 180 degrees.

The red Peugeot hits the silver car first SWNS

This is the shocking moment a car was filmed smashing into four parked vehicles at high speed.

A red Peugeot 308 was caught on CCTV on a street in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, smashing into a silver car before spinning around 180 degrees and hitting three other cars.

The driver was then seen fleeing the scene while another man and a woman emerge gingerly from the Peugeot holding a dog.

Two cars were written off SWNS

Residents are then seen gathering around the horror crash, with some pointing and shouting at the driver as he ran off.

Stewart Wilson, a bassist in a local band whose van was hit in the incident, said: "I live opposite to where it happened and luckily had it installed. I saw the red car come down Barcroft Street at such speed.

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses SWNS

"It hit the convertible, a Peugeot, and then spun round, hitting at least three or four others."

The red Peugeot initially hit a silver Peugeot 307, before striking the white Ford Transit van, a Volkswagen Golf and a black Renault Espace.

A man and a woman then flee the scene with a dog SWNS

The silver Peugeot and the Renault were both written off while the other vehicles sustained minor damage.

Witness Sarah Usher said: "My mum saw this car go past while she was walking my two-year-old son to the shop, sickens me to think this could have hit them."

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses.