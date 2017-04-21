Man wanted over gunpoint robbery of elderly couple

Hunt for Andrew Evans after pair in 70s abducted and forced to lift cash from ATM.

Wanted: Andrew Evans is prime suspect. Greater Manchester Police

Police are hunting a 26-year-old man after an elderly couple were kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to withdraw hundreds of pounds from a cash machine.

The couple, aged in their late 70s, were bundled into their own car after the suspect forced his way into their home in Lowton, Wigan, armed with a gun and a knife.

He then demanded money, claiming he needed cash to buy his dying daughter a present.

He later drove the pair home before kissing the man's wife on the hand saying he would leave their black Land Rover Freelander in a supermarket car park.

Greater Manchester Police want to trace Andrew Evans in connection with the robbery.

Detective Inspector Paul Rollinson said: "This prolonged and harrowing ordeal has left this innocent couple shaken and petrified after being violently confronted in their own home.

"It is extremely important that anyone who knows where Evans is tells us at the earliest opportunity.

"I'd like to remind people that anyone who knows where Evans is or anyone who is harbouring him and neglects to tell us, will be committing an offence."