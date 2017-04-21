Second person partially blinded in London acid attack

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following the 'awful' attack at a nightclub.

The Mangle nightclub in Dalston, east London, where the attack took place. PA

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an "awful" acid attack at a nightclub that left two people partially blinded, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at an address in north London.

It came as police carried out arrest warrants at addresses in Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire on Friday.

He was one of three men - including the boyfriend of reality star Ferne McCann - being sought after a corrosive liquid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London.

Police want to speak to 25-year-old Arthur Collins, from Hertfordshire.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both blinded in one eye in the attack in the early hours of Monday.

Some 20 other people suffered burns and 12 were taken to hospital, many of whom will require long-term treatment, police said.

Other people inside the venue suffered the effects of the noxious substance.

Meanwhile police have continued their appeal for the public's help in locating another man and Arthur Collins - the 25-year-old boyfriend of McCann.

Ferne McCann made a public appeal for Arthur Collins to contact police. PA

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough said: "[The net is] closing in on those we believe to be responsible.

"This incident has caused suffering to a large group of people and left a young man and a woman blinded in one eye and many others needing long-term treatment.

"The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed, but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis. If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch."