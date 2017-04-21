  • STV
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge open up in radio interview

ITV

They revealed their love of Homeland, Game Of Thrones and takeaways on Radio 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited BBC Radio 1.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited BBC Radio 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed their love of Homeland, Game Of Thrones and takeaways during a light-hearted interview.

The Duke also revealed he has seen the funny side of his lads-only skiing trip which saw him mocked for his "dad dancing" - saying it is best for him to "keep away" from the dance floor.

William and his wife Kate were speaking in an interview on Radio 1 to promote their Heads Together mental health campaign.

DJ Scott Mills quizzed the royal couple on a range of topics and asked them about their television viewing habits.

William revealed that they like boxsets, saying: "Homeland, we're big fans of that, and Game Of Thrones."

And when asked if they order takeaways, the Duchess said: "Absolutely, and curry - definitely."

The Duke added: "I'm not so good with spicy food. It doesn't usually get ordered to the palace to be honest, normally someone goes and picks it up."

The Duke revealed he has seen the funny side of his lads-only skiing trip.
The Duke revealed he has seen the funny side of his lads-only skiing trip.

William said the couple had watched a lot of children's programmes, adding: "Some of them are really good but you have to pretend you're really interested because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters."

The Duke said Fireman Sam was a favourite but his three-year-old son had grown out of Peppa Pig.

Asked the couple if they were able to go to concerts or gigs, the Duke said: "No, unfortunately that is a bit tricky. I've talked about going to Glastonbury before because I do love my music and Catherine as well."

The couple said they had been to see Coldplay at Wembley which was "amazing" but then the future king added: "You know I've got in enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it's best to keep away from that."

The questions even covered what the couple wear away from the spotlight with William saying: "I've got my comfy clothes I wear at home, definitely."

The Duke admitted it is hard to find a present for his grandmother the Queen, who has celebrated her 91st birthday with a day at the races.

The Duke admitted it is hard to find a present for his grandmother.
The Duke admitted it is hard to find a present for his grandmother.

William joked that gifts made by his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were well received as they were handmade.

Asked if he had got the Queen a birthday present, William replied laughing: "It's quite hard to know what to give the Queen for her 91st birthday that she hasn't already got."

He added: "We've tried making a few things, now the great-grandchildren are around you see they can make stuff and of course that goes down really well - doesn't matter what it looks like, it just goes down really well."

William and Kate had visited the studios to thank and wish good luck to Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who will be running this Sunday's London Marathon for their Heads Together campaign.

The Royals are promoting their Heads Together mental health campaign.
The Royals are promoting their Heads Together mental health campaign.

