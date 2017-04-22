  • STV
  • MySTV

Travellers snap up better currency rates as election called

ITV

After the announcement, holidaymakers snapped up currency at more favourable exchange rates.

Holidaymakers are taking advantage of better exchange rates.
Holidaymakers are taking advantage of better exchange rates. PA

Currency sales have jumped this week after a snap general election was called, Post Office Travel Money has said.

The sales of holiday money were up by 147% on Tuesday and Wednesday this week compared with the same period a year ago, the Post Office reported.

Post Office Travel Money accounts for one in four UK foreign exchange transactions, and said the increase suggests people travelling abroad later in the year are buying cash early to take advantage of improving exchange rates.

The pound rose on Tuesday after the Prime Minister announced plans for a general election on June 8.

Online currency sales are up by around 47% in April compared to the same period last year, with the increase coinciding with a recovering sterling.

Andrew Brown, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: "We have seen healthy levels of growth in sales for two-thirds of our 20 bestsellers including the euro and dollar."

Mr Brown said: "Our advice has always been to watch currency movements very carefully to judge the best time to purchase travel cash and there are signs that savvy travellers are increasingly planning ahead to do just that.

"The sharp rises we have seen in purchases of euros and other popular currencies suggest many holidaymakers are being proactive and buying their holiday cash early to take advantage of the improving exchange rates."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.