Network Three customers report mobile service problems

Customers of the mobile network Three have reported problems making calls and sending texts.

Hundreds of disgruntled customers have taken to social media to complain that the service is down.

Many also expressed outage that the outage comes days after the news that Three is putting up its prices.

Others have been reporting issues that texts are being sent to the wrong people.

The company has said it is unable to provide an estimated time that the "network issue" will be fixed.

The phone company has said it is "working on getting it sorted" and advises customers to keep an eye on its Twitter feed for information.

ITV News was unable to get through to Three for a comment.