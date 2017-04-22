  • STV
  • MySTV

Man charged over nightclub acid attack in London

ITV

A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with attack which left two revellers partially blinded.

The alleged attack took place at Mangle bar in Dalston.
The alleged attack took place at Mangle bar in Dalston. PA

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an acid attack in a nightclub which left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

The Metropolitan Police have said that Andre Phoenix was charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm on Saturday.

Detectives are continuing to hunt for Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality television star Ferne McCann, after the corrosive liquid was sprayed during a dispute at Mangle in Dalston, east London.

Ms McCann, best known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex, has urged her 25-year-old partner, who is from Hertfordshire, to turn himself in to police.

Around 20 clubbers suffered burns after being doused with the substance on Easter Monday, including a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who were both blinded in one eye.

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough of Hackney CID said: "This investigation continues to move at great pace and the net is closing in on those we believe to be responsible.

"My team continues to act on a number of leads to bring in those wanted for questioning in relation to this awful incident.

"I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins to hand himself in so that we can talk to him about the incident in the nightclub. I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.

"Equally, anyone found harbouring those wanted for questioning by police can expect a knock at the door and could well find themselves under arrest.

"We have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn-related injuries. This incident has caused suffering to a large group of people and left many others needing long term treatment.

"The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis. If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch."

The man blinded in one eye and another victim, a 29-year-old man, were transferred to a specialist burns hospital in Essex, and have since been discharged, police said.

A 24-year-old old man arrested in north London over the attack on Friday has since been released, police said.

Phoenix will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.