'Viable' device found near school after bomb alert

The device was found outside the gates of Holy Cross Boys' School in Belfast.

A viable explosive device was found outside the school gates Google Streetview

Police in Northern Ireland have said that a "viable device" has been taken away after a bomb alert.

The explosive device was discovered near a school in Ardoyne in north Belfast.

Twenty houses near Holy Cross Boys' Primary School had to be evacuated for several hours while the security alert took place.

Police said that the device had been taken away for forensic analysis.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee condemned those responsible.

"This security alert in Ardoyne has brought nothing but disruption to the local area," he said.

"A number of residents have had to leave their homes as a result of this alert. This is the last thing people need.

"The local community wants to be able to go about their business in peace without these type of incidents that serve no purpose whatsoever."

It was placed at the school gates, and and Sinn Fein MLA for the area Gerry Kelly said it was meant to kill.

"I condemn it outright," he said.

"Those behind it have no regard whatsoever for this community and they need to end these futile acts."

Mr Kelly added: "I welcome the fact that this device was found before it killed or injured somebody and anyone with information should bring it to the PSNI."