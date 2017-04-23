  • STV
Man killed after run over by car thieves in Manchester

ITV

He was run over by his Audi S3 after catching the thieves in the act.

Road sealed off by police in Chorlton, Manchester
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed by thieves who stole his car.

Officers were called to Cranbourne Road in Chorlton-cum-Hardy at 3am this morning

They say 35 year-old Michael Samwell and his wife were awoken by a loud bang downstairs.

Michael went down to see what was happening and shortly afterwards shouting was heard from the rear of the property.

Michael was then found in the parking area at the rear of the address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

His car, a black Audi S3, had been stolen.

It appears that Michael was run over by the vehicle causing his injuries.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later on Whitby Avenue, Ladybarn with extensive damage.

My thoughts go out to the Michael’s wife and his family, I cannot comprehend what they must be going through. “We have now launched a murder investigation and are searching for those responsible. This is the murder of an innocent man who has merely sought to protect his property from criminals. “I appeal for anyone with any knowledge of what happened to come forward. I would particularly like to hear from people who were anywhere near Cranbourne Road at around 3am last night or have seen Michael’s car being driven erratically or abandoned shortly afterwards. “If you know who has done this you must inform the police of what you know. “We will not stop until we have found the person responsible for this dreadful crime.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Detective Superintendent Jon Chadwick

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.