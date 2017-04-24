Average age of when Britons feel 'grown up' revealed
Just one in 10 adults in the UK still do not feel grown up, according to a new survey.
The average Briton does not consider themselves to be a grown up until the age of 27, according to a new survey.
Of those surveyed, just one in 10 adults in the UK - across all age groups - still do not feel grown up.
Some 55% of those questioned by Nationwide Current Accounts said feeling like a fully mature adult depends on reaching particular milestones.
These include having children (22%), moving out of their parents house (21%), getting married (14%) and securing their first job (12%).
The survey questioned 2,000 people and found 90% of adults who considered themselves grown up, 50% said they this happened in their 20s, 21% in their 30s and 5% said this happened in their 40s.