Kate McCann on pain of missing Madeleine ten years on

The three-year-old vanished from the family's holiday flat in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

Madeleine disappeared while on holiday in Portugal in 2007. PA

The mother of disappeared toddler Madeleine McCann has described the tenth anniversary of her daughter's disappearance as a "horrible marker of stolen time".

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign page on Facebook, ahead of the anniversary next week, Kate said: "We are bracing ourselves for the next couple of weeks.

"It's likely to be stressful and painful and more so given the rehashing of old 'stories', misinformation, half-truths and downright lies which will be doing the rounds in the newspapers, social media and 'special edition' TV programmes."

The apartment block in Portugal where the youngster went missing. PA

The three-year-old vanished from the family's holiday flat in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3 in 2007, and Kate and her husband Gerry said they would never give up hope of finding their daughter.

In the message, Mrs McCann, 49, wrote: "Ten years - there's no easy way to say it, describe it, accept it. And now here we are... Madeleine, our Madeleine - ten years.

"Most days are similar to the rest - another day. May 3rd 2017 - another day. But ten years - a horrible marker of time, stolen time."

British police and their Portuguese counterparts search for clues about Madeleine's disappearance. PA

She said that the two most appropriate themes for the anniversary are perseverance and gratitude, and insisted that there will "always be hope".

She said there was an "active" police investigation to try and locate Madeleine and bring her abductor to justice.

The Home Office confirmed last month that it has granted police officers £85,000 to continue with the case for another six months, and to date more than £11 million has been spent on the investigation.