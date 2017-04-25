  • STV
  • MySTV

Family tribute to Manchester car theft murder victim

ITV

Former Navy officer Michael Samwell was run over as he tried to stop the robbers.

Mike Samwell was killed as he tried to protect his home
Mike Samwell was killed as he tried to protect his home Family handout

The family of a man who died when he was hit by his own car as it was stolen have paid tribute to the "most wonderful husband, brother and son".

Mike Samwell, 35, had confronted thieves outside the family home in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, around 3am on Sunday.

The former Royal Navy officer tried to prevent the burglars, who had broken into his house, from stealing his Audi S3 car, but was run over "at least once", police said. He died hours later in hospital.

Mr Samwell's family pleaded for witnesses to come forward as police launched a murder investigation.

The family said in a statement: "We hope and pray that other families will not suffer a loss like ours; if you have any information that could help the police in their investigations, please come forward with this."

A tribute left at the scene
A tribute left at the scene PA

The statement continued: "Mike's death has made a huge hole in our lives that can never be filled.

"Mike was the most wonderful husband, brother and son. He would do anything for anyone and was an ever dependable and generous family member and friend to so many.

"Mike was devoted to his family above anything. His wife, Jess, was his one great love above all things."

The Audi was driven away from the scene "erratically" and it hit a kerb before the driver and occupants abandoned it a short time later with extensive damage.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail on Tuesday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Police at the scene of the incident
Police at the scene of the incident PA

Read the full family statement:

"Mike's death has made a huge hole in our lives that can never be filled.

"Mike was the most wonderful husband, brother and son. He would do anything for anyone and was an ever dependable and generous family member and friend to so many. He was always smiling and sharing his amazing sense of humour. We are so proud of all that Mike was and had achieved.

"Mike was devoted to his family above anything. His wife, Jess, was his one great love above all things. He was a loyal and treasured friend. We are so grateful to have had him in our lives; he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"We have been blessed by the amount of support, condolences and prayers from those who loved him. We have been deeply touched by the kindness of strangers, especially the emergency services, hospital staff and police who did everything they could for him and continue to support us in our grief.

"This is an awful tragedy, but we all want to remember Mike as the special, kind and exceptionally talented man he was and not dwell on a senseless crime which has left us all so bereft. While his light may have been extinguished, so cruelly and far too early, the light he shone will continue to travel with us always.

"We hope and pray that other families will not suffer a loss like ours; if you have any information that could help the police in their investigations, please come forward with this."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.