'Good Samaritans' stole from man who was having stroke

Two "despicable" men posed as good Samaritans before stealing from stroke victim.

The man collapsed in Phillips Avenue, Bolton. Google Street View

Two "despicable" men who posed as good Samaritans before stealing from a man as he had a stroke are being hunted by police.

The men helped the 67-year-old back to his home in Bolton after he collapsed, but stole his phone and bank cards from his pocket, as well as cash that was on a sideboard inside his house, before an ambulance arrived.

"It's almost unbelievable that anybody would stoop so low as to steal from somebody as they were stricken by such a serious medical episode," Detective Constable Phil Unsworth said.

The victim was walking home from choir practice at around 10pm on April 21 when he collapsed in Phillips Avenue, Bolton.

Two men came across him and helped the man to get home where his wife called him an ambulance and the men left.

It later transpired they had stolen from the victim.

DC Unsworth said: "This was an absolutely despicable theft of a man who was having a stroke in the street.

"If you have any information that you believe can help us find the people responsible then I would urge you to contact police."