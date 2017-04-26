Amateur rugby player died after hitting opponent's knee

Lily Partridge complained of headache as she came off the pitch after the collision.

Lily Partridge's donated organs have helped saved lives since her death in December 2015. John Irving

The death of a young amateur rugby player who collapsed after hitting her head on an opponent's knee was accidental, a coroner has ruled.

Zookeeper Lily Partridge complained of a headache as she came off the pitch after the collision during training in December 2015.

Moments later the 22 year old fell down at the side of the pitch in North Tawton, Devon, and never regained consciousness.

Lily Partridge, seen in her blue scrumcap, always wore protective gear while playing the sport. Nick Irving

Lily's parents Jeff and Liz said their oldest daughter had never been happier in both her professional and private life when she suffered the injury.

Speaking after the inquest hearing in Exeter, the couple urged players to have brain scans if suffer any head injury during matches.

She was the victim of a tragic accident. No one is to blame for what happened to her. Rugby is a hard game and Lily took all the precautions to protect herself when playing. A brain scan may have spotted any weakness caused by those head injuries. If we had known that her life may be in danger by playing rugby again, obviously she would have stopped immediately. Lily wore all the right gear when she played – the scrumcap, mouth guard and so on – but that wasn’t enough to save her. We would like to see all players at every level of the game – male, female, young or old - receive proper medical treatment for head injuries which would include scans. Jeff and Liz Partridge, Lily's parents

Lily had suffered a couple of concussions earlier in the year but had seen a GP and took time off from playing.

Her parents also called for compulsory medical tests for players suffering head injuries.

Lily was a founder member of the Exonian Ladies team based at Topsham RFC in Devon. Nick Irving

Team captain Katie Lunnon, who also runs Devon Ladies team, described the moment she saw her friend and team-mate collapse.

I went over to see if Lily was okay. She said that she had a bit of a headache. I didn’t really think anything of it as it was very cold and we were soaked through. Lily was kneeling down for a bit and then she said she felt sick and was leaning forward on all fours. She looked as if she was in pain. I was trying to talk to her. I was trying to get her to lean back and open up a bit. Katie Lunnon, Lily's teammate

Lily Partridge's parents said she will never be forgotten. Nick Irving

Lily carried two organ donor cards on her and she has helped save the lives of dozens of strangers with her transplanted organs and tissue.