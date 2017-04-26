  • STV
  • MySTV

Amateur rugby player died after hitting opponent's knee

ITV

Lily Partridge complained of headache as she came off the pitch after the collision.

Lily Partridge's donated organs have helped saved lives since her death in December 2015.
Lily Partridge's donated organs have helped saved lives since her death in December 2015. John Irving

The death of a young amateur rugby player who collapsed after hitting her head on an opponent's knee was accidental, a coroner has ruled.

Zookeeper Lily Partridge complained of a headache as she came off the pitch after the collision during training in December 2015.

Moments later the 22 year old fell down at the side of the pitch in North Tawton, Devon, and never regained consciousness.

Lily Partridge, seen in her blue scrumcap, always wore protective gear while playing the sport.
Lily Partridge, seen in her blue scrumcap, always wore protective gear while playing the sport. Nick Irving

Lily's parents Jeff and Liz said their oldest daughter had never been happier in both her professional and private life when she suffered the injury.

Speaking after the inquest hearing in Exeter, the couple urged players to have brain scans if suffer any head injury during matches.

She was the victim of a tragic accident. No one is to blame for what happened to her. Rugby is a hard game and Lily took all the precautions to protect herself when playing. A brain scan may have spotted any weakness caused by those head injuries. If we had known that her life may be in danger by playing rugby again, obviously she would have stopped immediately. Lily wore all the right gear when she played – the scrumcap, mouth guard and so on – but that wasn’t enough to save her. We would like to see all players at every level of the game – male, female, young or old - receive proper medical treatment for head injuries which would include scans.
Jeff and Liz Partridge, Lily's parents

Lily had suffered a couple of concussions earlier in the year but had seen a GP and took time off from playing.

Her parents also called for compulsory medical tests for players suffering head injuries.

Lily was a founder member of the Exonian Ladies team based at Topsham RFC in Devon.
Lily was a founder member of the Exonian Ladies team based at Topsham RFC in Devon. Nick Irving

Team captain Katie Lunnon, who also runs Devon Ladies team, described the moment she saw her friend and team-mate collapse.

I went over to see if Lily was okay. She said that she had a bit of a headache. I didn’t really think anything of it as it was very cold and we were soaked through. Lily was kneeling down for a bit and then she said she felt sick and was leaning forward on all fours. She looked as if she was in pain. I was trying to talk to her. I was trying to get her to lean back and open up a bit.
Katie Lunnon, Lily's teammate
Lily Partridge's parents said she will never be forgotten.
Lily Partridge's parents said she will never be forgotten. Nick Irving

Lily carried two organ donor cards on her and she has helped save the lives of dozens of strangers with her transplanted organs and tissue.

While we will never recover from the loss of our beautiful daughter, we are immensely proud of the gift of life she gave to scores of people through her organ donation. She will never be forgotten by the people who loved her – and dozens more who she never met.
Jeff and Liz, Lily's parents

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.