  • STV
  • MySTV

Yorkshire village sold a year after put up for sale

ITV

A village which was put on the market a year ago for £20 million has been sold.

West Heslerton in Yorkshire has sold for an undisclosed fee.
West Heslerton in Yorkshire has sold for an undisclosed fee. Cundalls

An entire English village which was put on the market a year ago for £20 million has been sold.

West Heslerton in Yorkshire boasts its own 21-bedroom mansion, 43 houses and 2,116 acres of surrounding land. It also has a pub, sports pavilion and an eight acre playing field.

Its former owner Eve Dawnay inherited the village from her father in the 1960s and kept families living in the village for decades thanks to affordable rents and some clever social engineering.

But when the 84-year-old eccentric spinster died in 2010 she had no heir to pass it on to.

The manor house has 21 bedrooms.
The manor house has 21 bedrooms. Cundalls
The manor house will need some restoration before it is habitable.
The manor house will need some restoration before it is habitable. Cundalls
The village has 43 let houses and cottages.
The village has 43 let houses and cottages. Cundalls

Ms Dawnay had wanted the next owner to carry on her legacy of giving villagers cheap rent and supporting the local community.

Norfolk-based real estate and farming investment firm Albanwise Ltd said it had purchased the picturesque village for an 'undisclosed' fee.

Tom Watson, a director of Cundalls estate agency which handled the sale, said: "In many respects time has stood still in West Heslerton.

"There are now endless possibilities to convert buildings, develop plots and explore commercial opportunities."

The village comes with its own pub.
The village comes with its own pub. Cundalls
Cundalls of Fir Tree Cottage.
Cundalls of Fir Tree Cottage. Cundalls

The estate had been dubbed "a blank canvas ready to be shaped for the next generation" following the death of Ms Dawnay.

The total annual rental and agricultural subsidy income of the farmland is around £388,000 but the property agents believe there is also room for further income growth without spoiling the character of the village.

An Albanwise LTD spokesperson said: "Albanwise Ltd is due to become the new owner of West Heslerton Estate and looks forward to incorporating this within our North Yorkshire Estate."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.