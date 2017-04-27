Boy, 15, charged with knifepoint rape of woman in park
He is accused of attacking the woman, in her 40s, near a park in south-east London.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint.
It is said the teenager attacked and raped the woman, in her forties, on April 19 near to a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London.
The suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, is alleged to have threatened another person with a knife in the same park the same day.
He is also charged with robbing a woman at knifepoint in Lee, south-east London, three days earlier.
Metropolitan Police arrested the boy on Tuesday.
He will appear at Bromley Youth Court on Thursday.