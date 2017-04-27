  • STV
Ex-Tottenham Hotspur gardener assaulted by fellow fan

ITV

Michael Voller, 23, may have been mistaken for a Chelsea supporter after cup clash.

Michael Voller
Michael Voller

A Spurs fan suffered horrific injuries after being beaten by a fellow Tottenham supporter who may have mistaken him for a rival Chelsea fan.

Michael Voller, 23, was left with a fractured skull, eye socket and cheek when he was repeatedly punched in the face after Spurs lost 4-2 to Chelsea in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Doctors fear he could suffer permanent damage to his eyesight following the unprovoked attack.

Michael Voller
Michael Voller

Michael was heading home when he was targeted outside a restaurant near Wembley Stadium.

Police say a group of Spurs supporters were walking in the opposite direction when one of them they may have mistook him for a Chelsea fan.

Michael, who has previously worked for Tottenham as a gardener at their training ground, has since been discharged from hospital following the attack, but is still receiving treatment.

The suspect is described by as a white man in his early 20s, about 5ft 10ins, who was wearing a black hooded top or jacket.

This was a violent and unprovoked assault that has left a young man with some terrible injuries that could end up affecting him for the rest of his life. This kind of violence has absolutely no place at a football match, and I sincerely hope that those who were with the person responsible do the right thing by Michael, who is a fellow supporter and has supported Tottenham since he was a young boy. I'd appeal to all Spurs fans to think hard about whether they have any information about the person who did this. I've no doubt that there will be several people who know who did this and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
Detective Constable James Robb, of Brent CID

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

