  • STV
  • MySTV

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism plot in Whitehall

ITV

The suspect was reportedly armed with several knives near the parliament.

Armed police surround a man on the ground.
Armed police surround a man on the ground. Credit: Twitter/Guido Fawkes

A man reportedly armed with several knives has been arrested in Whitehall on suspicion of planning a terror attack, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police added that the man had also been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon following a stop and search.

The suspect was carrying a rucksack containing at least three knives, they added.

Images from the scene show that the man had been wrestled to the ground by police.

A witness at the scene said the suspect had not been acting aggressively or shouting.

London: Disruption near Downing Street.
London: Disruption near Downing Street. ITV News

Images from the scene showed a backpack and at least one knife on the ground.

An officer in forensic overalls could be seen taking photographs of the bag and knives.

A forensics officer investigates a bag and what appears to be a knife on the pavement.
A forensics officer investigates a bag and what appears to be a knife on the pavement. Credit: Pool
A bag can be seen by the police cordon.
A bag can be seen by the police cordon. Credit: ITV News

Armed police have closed the main gates to Parliament and traffic has been restricted outside the road leading to Downing Street - the residence of Theresa May and ministries.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said Theresa May was not at 10 Downing Street during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

ITV News' Angus Walker is at the scene and reported seeing a man - who appeared to be in his 20s - being handcuffed by police.

Police handcuff a man at the scene.
Police handcuff a man at the scene. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the arrest was made following a stop and search.

"A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 2.22pm, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation.

"The man was arrested in Parliament Street, junction with Parliament Square, by armed officers from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command.

"The man, aged in his late twenties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

"Knives have been recovered from him.

"He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station.

"Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat."

Forensics officers collect a knife from the scene.
Forensics officers collect a knife from the scene. Credit: PA

Harry Peasnell, 27, a recruiter who often attends meetings in Westminster, said police were "quick on the scene" and that he was not worried like he was during the terror attack in the area just weeks ago.

"Last time all the buildings were on lockdown and no one was allowed to leave," he said, adding that on Thursday people were allowed to leave the buildings.

Westminster has been on a state of heightened alert since Khalid Masood launched an attack on March 22, killing five people, including Pc Keith Palmer.

Masood drove at pedestrians before stabbing Pc Palmer as he guarded the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster. Masood was shot dead by police.

Forensics officers collect a backpack.
Forensics officers collect a backpack. Credit: PA

A French tourist, who was in New York at the time of the 9/11 terror attacks and was visiting London with her daughter, saw the arrest happen.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: "I was here half an hour ago. We just saw the man arrested and that's all.

"He was very calm. I think they got him on the ground, then they stood him up against the wall.

"There were lots of police officers. The road was blocked.

"We didn't stay here, we just moved because I was a bit afraid because of my daughter.

"We saw the helicopter was here so we came back to see what was going on.

"I was in New York on September 11, so I am a bit scared of these things and being in the wrong place at the wrong moment."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.