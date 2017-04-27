  • STV
  • MySTV

Alice Ruggles' mother's 'guilt' for not realising danger

ITV

The mother of a woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend never realised danger she was in.

  • Video report by ITV News reporter Sally Lockwood

The mother of a young woman who was murdered by her obsessed ex-boyfriend has spoken of the immense "guilt" she feels for not realising the danger her daughter was in.

Alice Ruggles' former boyfriend stalked then murdered her by slashing her neck from ear to ear.

On Wednesday, Lance Corporal Trimaan "Harry" Dhillon was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years for the act of "utter barbarism".

The 26-year-old had driven 120 miles from his barracks near Edinburgh to confront Ms Ruggles.

Dhillon broke into her Gateshead flat in October 2016 and slit her throat with a carving knife after finding out she had a new boyfriend.

Alice Ruggles was left to bleed to death after she was attacked by Trimaan Dhillon.
Alice Ruggles was left to bleed to death after she was attacked by Trimaan Dhillon. PA

Ms Ruggles' mother, Dr Sue Hills, told how she "felt a sense of guilt" for telling her daughter "not to worry" as she thought the concerns of Ms Ruggles and her sister, Emma, were an "overreaction", and that "that stuff didn't happen".

Dhillon - who had repeatedly cheated on Ms Ruggles during their relationship - left the 24-year-old terrified after they split up, knocking on her door at night, tapping on her window and leaving flowers and chocolates on the sill.

The soldier's actions led Ms Ruggles to complain to the police and gain an official PIN warning, telling him to leave her alone, which he ignored.

Dhillon also tried to hack Ms Ruggles' social media accounts and messaged her new boyfriend, trying to make out the she was two-timing him.

Speaking after Wednesday's sentencing, Dr Hills said she had "failed" her daughter by teaching her to see the good in everyone, and also by not standing up to Dhillon herself after he contacted her on Facebook.

"This feeling of failure will stay with me forever," she said, adding she would never forgive herself for advising her daughter that if she ignored Dhillon, he would eventually stop contacting her.

Ms Ruggles' father, Clive, added: "We all share a sense of guilt. Rationally we know only one person is responsible.

"All of us feel we should have paid more attention to aspects of his personality that perhaps should have forewarned us."

Trimaan Dhillon has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.
Trimaan Dhillon has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years. PA

Dr Hills recalled Alice phoning her with concerns about her former boyfriend just two days before he killed her.

"It was really horrendous because only two days before I had been talking to Alice on the phone and she told me about the whole thing," Dr Hills said.

She continued how her daughter told her about "the second call to the police, and I sort of reassured her that it was ok, the police knew what was going on and that it would be alright.

"Emma rang up and said 'Mum, you cannot tell that to her, he's going to kill her, you've got to do something. I'm thinking of having time off work to go and stay with her'.

"I thought she was overreacting, so I just said 'don't be silly, Don't do that'.

"I just sort of thought that stuff didn't happen, and so of course as soon as I saw the police I knew, so I felt a sense of guilt for having, first of all told Alice not to worry, and secondly told Emma not to be silly, when actually if I hadn't said that Alice might still be alive."

Ms Ruggles' family are now calling for better police training on how to deal with stalkers, saying they want their daughter's legacy to save the lives of other women and girls.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.