Woman in 20s shot by police during anti-terrorism raid

A woman has been shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation.

The female, in her twenties, was shot by officers as they carried out an anti-terror investigation in Willesden, north-west London in which four people were arrested.

Her condition remains unknown but she remains under police guard.

A man aged 20, boy aged 16 and a woman, 20, were arrested during the operation in the capital.

Later, officers also detained a 43-year-old woman in Kent.

All remain in custody on suspicion of preparing or commissioning a terrorist act.

