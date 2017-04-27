Woman in 20s shot by police during anti-terrorism raid
She was shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation in which four people were arrested.
The female, in her twenties, was shot by officers as they carried out an anti-terror investigation in Willesden, north-west London in which four people were arrested.
Her condition remains unknown but she remains under police guard.
A man aged 20, boy aged 16 and a woman, 20, were arrested during the operation in the capital.
Later, officers also detained a 43-year-old woman in Kent.
All remain in custody on suspicion of preparing or commissioning a terrorist act.
