  • STV
  • MySTV

Vauxhall showed 'disregard' for safety over Zafira fires

ITV

The company should have stopped motorists driving Zafira B vehicles, MPs say.

There have been reports of roughly 300 Zafira car fires.
There have been reports of roughly 300 Zafira car fires. PA

Vauxhall showed a "reckless disregard for safety" by not stopping motorists driving Zafira B vehicles - despite knowing they were a fire risk, according to MPs.

A Parliamentary report also accused the motor manufacturer of being too slow to begin a full investigation into the risk.

It then acted prematurely in attributing the problem to improper repairs by third parties, a damning report by the Commons' Transport Select Committee said.

Campaigners claim more than 300 Zafiras have caught fire in recent years - some serious enough to destroy entire vehicles.

In some cases, drivers were left with just a few seconds to escape.

MPs have criticised Vauxhall in their report.
MPs have criticised Vauxhall in their report. Luana Scopel

Concerns that there was a distinctive pattern of fires were first raised within Vauxhall in 2014.

However, the company did not begin an investigation until August 2015.

The manufacturer said the fires were caused by unauthorised repair of the thermal fuse in the people carrier's blower resistor, and in December 2015 it recalled 226,000 Zafira B vehicles for an inspection.

But Vauxhall was "too quick" to reach this conclusion, according to the committee, which said it did not identify all the issues that could cause a fire in the heating and ventilation system, such as a faulty blower motor.

In February 2 last year, Vauxhall became aware of fires in vehicles after they had been recalled, but it was not until the third week of that month that it informed the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), according to the committee.

A second recall was announced in May 2016.

MPs described Vauxhall's response as 'morally reprehensible'.
MPs described Vauxhall's response as 'morally reprehensible'. PA

The MPs' report stated: "Vauxhall's decision to continue to let people drive affected cars amounts to a reckless disregard for safety.

"This is particularly damning given its admission that it should have notified customers earlier.

"As soon as it became clear that all the causes of the fires affecting the heating and ventilation system had not been found, Vauxhall should have acted."

It continued: "In the absence of any explanation for its tardy response from the witnesses that appeared before us, we can only conclude that commercial considerations and the need to avoid reputational damage were put ahead of safety. This is unacceptable and morally reprehensible."

Some 59 fires involving previously recalled vehicles were recorded by February 2017.

The committee also found that the DVSA should have taken action more quickly, and commissioned its own independent tests once recalled vehicles began to catch fire.

This Zafira B model is the model affected.
This Zafira B model is the model affected. PA

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.