Groom who raped woman hours before wedding is jailed

Derry McCann has been jailed for life. Metropolitan Police

A groom who raped a woman hours before marrying his pregnant girlfriend has been jailed for life.

Derry McCann, 28, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of nine years on Friday after launching a "terrifying, violent and prolonged" two-hour assault when his victim was "within sight" of her front door in an east London park.

The sex offender carried out the attack on January 13, was arrested by police on January 18 and charged the following day.

McCann, of Hackney, east London, admitted three counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of robbery on March 2 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

His conviction came a decade after he was jailed for carrying out a similar prolonged rape as a teenager.

It is understood he was handed a life sentence in 2006 for the violent act, which was also committed in a London park.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Porter said the sentence was "completely deserved".