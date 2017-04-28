  • STV
Father with aggressive blood cancer appeals for help

Cancer-stricken father who may have weeks to live, refuses to "roll over and die".

Jon released heartbreaking photo of him cuddled up to one of his young sons, as he battles through a last-resort bout of intensive chemotherapy
A cancer-stricken young father says he refuses to "roll over and die" and has launched an urgent appeal for help - despite doctors telling him he may have just weeks to live.

Jon Strawson, aged 33, who has three children under the age of seven, said he owes it to his family to continue fighting.

Jon, who lives near Crediton in Devon, was diagnosed with acute myeloid lymphoma (AML) on July 21 last year - his 33rd birthday.

Since then, he has undergone a string of unsuccessful treatments, including a stem cell transplant - and is now battling through a last-resort course of chemotherapy so intensive, that even if he survives he might never recover from the side effects.

Jon with seven-year-old Freya, six-year-old George, and Henry, four
He released a heartbreaking picture of him following his first bout of treatment, cuddled up to one of his young sons.

If it does not work, doctors have said he may only have a few weeks to live.But Jon said he refuses to give up, and is determined to fight on for the sake of his family - seven-year-old Freya, six-year-old George, four-year-old Henry and his wife Rachel.

"I have three young children so this prognosis is unacceptable," he said.

"I am not ready to just roll over and die. I owe it to my children and my family to exhaust every avenue."

Jon with his son George
He said:

If you relapse from a stem cell transplant in the first six months your chances of survival are pretty poor. Doctors have never known anyone to be cured from the relapse I have. There's a 10 per risk of dying because the chemotherapy is so intense and there's a 10 per cent risk that my bone marrow will never recover. But being given weeks to live is not long enough. I owe it to my three children to prolong things for longer if nothing else. Hopefully I will go back into remission again.
Jon Strawson

He has appealed for anybody with any suggestions of physical, mental, medical or holistic care, as well as information about any new drug treatments - especially those aimed at relapsed AML patients - to contact him via e-mail on: ray.jon@hotmail.com

