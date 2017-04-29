  • STV
Gang hid guns in wheelie bin during planned exchange

ITV

Four men have been jailed for their involvement in the incident.

The three men jailed on Friday for involvement in a firearms exchange. Avon & Somerset Police

Four men have been jailed for their involvement in a plan to exchange guns by hiding them in a wheelie bin.

Two of the men were caught on CCTV in Bristol carrying around the weapons in plastic bags which they later dropped in a wheelie bin before returning to collect them.

The exchange had been organised by two men who were already in prison.

Police say they later found two live guns which were destined to be used in organised crime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2m86w8JKlI | youtube

Three of the four men admitted a charge of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and a fifth man was found guilty at an earlier trial.

Oladele Adeniran, 25 and from Lambeth, was jailed for eight years.

Kawayne Roberts, 22 and from Barton Hill in Bristol, and Anthony Gayle, also 22 and from St Paul's, were both jailed for four years.

Kerelle Raymond-Nicholson, 21 and from Brixton, was jailed for three years and seven months.

A fifth man - Kiaran Greenwood, 29, of Redfield, Bristol - also admitted the same conspiracy charge and will be sentenced at a later date.

The bag police found deposited in a wheelie bin. Avon & Somerset Police

The CCTV footage released by police shows Kawayne Roberts carrying a bag through Bristol on Wednesday 5 October.

Officers had seen him leave a property on Brigstocke Road carrying the bin bag but he no longer had it with him when he walked out of Hepburn Road.

Officers later found the bin bag wrapped in newspaper and hidden in a shoebox in a wheelie bin.

The guns were wrapped in newspaper. Avon & Somerset Police

Roberts is then seen meeting Kerelle Raymond-Nicholson who had arrived in Bristol by coach from London.

The pair spent the next ninety minutes walking around the city before walking back towards the bins containing the firearms where they were both arrested.

The exchange had been initiated by two serving prisoners - Kiaran Greenwood and Oladele Adeniran.

The cell mates had used a mobile phone to arrange the exchange with their contacts in Bristol and London.

One of the weapons recovered. Avon & Somerset Police

The weapons were later identified as Bruni Mod P4 pistols which had been modified into live weapons.

When they were forensically examined a fingerprint belonging to the fifth man - Anthony Gayle - was found on one of the weapons.

He was arrested at the same Brigstocke Road property in November and a search of the house recovered ammunition, a shotgun shell and body armour.

Another of the weapons recovered. Avon & Somerset Police

DCI James Riccio said:

A successful intelligence-led operation carried out by officers has led to two live firearms being recovered and taken out of circulation. We believe these weapons were destined to be used in organised crime. Our investigation found clear links between these men which proved they all played a pivotal role in the exchange of these weapons. The illegal use of firearms ruins lives and we’ll continue to do everything we can to identify, locate and seize these weapons so they can’t be used by criminals to commit serious offences. I hope today’s sentences send this message out loud and clear. We need the local community to help rid our streets of illegal weapons. If you have any information about an illegal firearm, please call us on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress."
DCI James Riccio, Avon & Somerset Police

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.