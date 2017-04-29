Kids taken from home where 'coke was stashed in nappies'

A police raid uncovered what is believed to be cocaine and 40 cannabis plants.

What is believed to be cocaine was found hidden inside nappies Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police have rescued four children from a "squalid" house in Bristol where they found bags of suspected cocaine hidden inside nappies.

During the raid police also found 40 cannabis plants growing in a room alongside two mattresses on the floor where the children are though to have slept.

Police seized drugs paraphernalia at the house which included plates used to crush drugs, snap bags and cutting agent, in the raid on Thursday.

The children's parents were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Neighbourhood beat manager PC Richard Jeffery said scenes in the house had been "genuinely upsetting to find", and said officers were "determined to keep asking for and acting on the information we need".

The children, who police said were aged between five and just a few months, were taken into the care of friends.