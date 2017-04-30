Boy, 4, dies after hit by a car outside medical centre

The young child was hit by a vehicle in Leeds on Saturday.

A police car at the scene of the incident in Leeds. ITV News Calendar

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car outside a medical centre in Leeds.

The child was hit by a vehicle on Chapeltown Road outside the Reginald Centre just before 5pm on Saturday, he died in hospital.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services including ambulance were at the scene in three minutes and found a four-year-old child with serious injuries.

"The young boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and was sadly pronounced deceased."

The youngster's parents are being supported by specialist officers as inquiries take place, police said.